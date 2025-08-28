Patriots Make Seven Practice Squad Moves

The New England Patriots announced they signed DB Corey Ballentine, DL Cory Durden, DL Fabien Lovett, and LB Mark Robinson to the practice squad.

New England also released CB Brandon Crossley, LB Cam Riley, and TE Gee Scott Jr. in corresponding moves.

New England’s practice squad now includes:

CB Miles Battle G Mehki Butler G Jack Conley TE C.J. Dippre RB Terrell Jennings WR John Jiles DE Truman Jones C Alec Lindstrom DB Kobee Minor DT David Olajiga DT Jahvaree Ritzie LB Bradyn Swinson WR Jeremiah Webb DB Corey Ballentine DL Cory Durden DL Fabien Lovett LB Mark Robinson

Ballentine, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. The Giants waived Ballentine in 2020 and he was later claimed by the Jets. New York later waived him and he was claimed off waivers by the Lions but was cut loose and re-signed to Detroit’s practice squad.

He signed a futures deal with the Falcons but was among Atlanta’s final roster cuts. Ballentine briefly caught on with the Cardinals practice squad before finding a place on the Packers active roster at the start of 2022. Green Bay signed him to a one-year extension last offseason.

Ballentine signed with the Colts for the 2024 season but was cut loose during training camp. The Packers signed him to a contract in August but he was among their final roster cuts.

In 2024, Ballentine appeared in 15 games for the Packers and recorded six tackles and one forced fumble.