Patriots Make Three Moves Including Activating RB Antonio Gibson

The New England Patriots officially signed DT Josiah Bronson to a contract on Sunday and activated RBs Antonio Gibson and Terrell Jennings from injured lists.

Gibson, 26, was a one-year starter at Memphis, where he played wide receiver, before being selected by Washington with the No. 66 pick in the 202 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year $4,932,636 rookie contract that includes a $1,147,373 signing bonus. Gibson made a base salary of $1.3 million in the final year of his deal.

The Patriots signed Gibson to a contract this past offseason.

In 2023, Gibson appeared in 16 games for the Commanders and rushed for 265 yards on 65 carries (3.7 YPC) with one touchdown to go along with 48 receptions for 389 yards receiving and two additional touchdowns.