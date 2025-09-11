Patriots Make Two Practice Squad Moves For Week 2

The New England Patriots have released G Mehki Butler from their practice squad and signed G/T Jack Conley to the unit, according to Mike Reiss.

Here’s the updated practice squad for the Patriots:

CB Miles Battle TE C.J. Dippre RB Terrell Jennings WR John Jiles DE Truman Jones DB Kobee Minor DT David Olajiga (International) LB Bradyn Swinson WR Jeremiah Webb DB Corey Ballentine DT Fabien Lovett LB Mark Robinson OT Thayer Munford Jr. G Brenden Jaimes LB Darius Harris DT Jeremiah Pharms G/T Jack Conley

Conley, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Boston College back in April. He later agreed to a rookie contract with the Patriots soon after.

Unfortunately, Conley was released from their roster coming out of the preseason. He’s been on and off of their practice squad in recent weeks.

During his five-year college career at Boston College, Conley appeared in 59 games.