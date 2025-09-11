Patriots Make Two Practice Squad Moves For Week 2

The New England Patriots have released G Mehki Butler from their practice squad and signed G/T Jack Conley to the unit, according to Mike Reiss

Here’s the updated practice squad for the Patriots:

  1. CB Miles Battle
  2. TE C.J. Dippre
  3. RB Terrell Jennings
  4. WR John Jiles
  5. DE Truman Jones
  6. DB Kobee Minor
  7. DT David Olajiga (International)
  8. LB Bradyn Swinson
  9. WR Jeremiah Webb
  10. DB Corey Ballentine
  11. DT Fabien Lovett
  12. LB Mark Robinson
  13. OT Thayer Munford Jr.
  14. G Brenden Jaimes
  15. LB Darius Harris
  16. DT Jeremiah Pharms
  17. G/T Jack Conley

Conley, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Boston College back in April. He later agreed to a rookie contract with the Patriots soon after.

Unfortunately, Conley was released from their roster coming out of the preseason. He’s been on and off of their practice squad in recent weeks.

During his five-year college career at Boston College, Conley appeared in 59 games. 

