Patriots Name Eliot Wolf Director Of Scouting

The New England Patriots have named Eliot Wolf their new director of scouting and Camren Williams their new college scouting director, per Zack Cox.

Wolf garnered GM interest this offseason from the Bears and Vikings.

Wolf, 39, is the son of former Packers GM Ron Wolf. He started off as a pro personnel assistant for the Packers in 2004 and worked his way up to director of football operations in 2016.

After the Packers hired Brian Gutekunst as their GM, Wolf departed for the assistant GM job under John Dorsey in Cleveland. He then worked for the Seahawks before joining the Patriots as a consultant.

Wolf has been a popular name in recent years as a GM candidate, so it won’t be surprising to see him connected with more jobs in the coming years.