Patriots Not Expected To Trade G Shaq Mason Despite Trade Interest

Andrew Callahan reports that while Patriots G Shaq Mason has drawn trade interest from other teams, he is expected to remain in New England for the 2022 season.

Mason, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2,723,524 contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $50 million with the team.

Mason’s contract with New England included $23.5 million guaranteed and close to $30 million paid out over the first three years of the contract. However, the Patriots restructured Mason’s deal back in 2019 in order to gain more cap space.

In 2021, Mason has appeared and started in 15 games for the Patriots at right guard.