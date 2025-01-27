Patriots Not Retaining Two Defensive Coaches Including Dont’a Hightower

Mark Daniels of Mass Live reports the Patriots are not retaining inside LB coach Dont’a Hightower or OLB coach Drew Wilkins for 2025.

With the coaching staff changes including Mike Vrabel as HC and Lions DL coach Terrell Williams as DC, these two Patriot assistants will not return to New England next season.

Hightower, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2012 out of Alabama. He played out his rookie contract before the Patriots picked up his fifth-year option. Hightower played out the option and tested free agency.

Ultimately, Hightower returned to the Patriots on a four-year, $35.5 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed. He made a base salary of $8 million for the 2021 season and played out that deal.

For his career, Hightower appeared in 117 games over nine seasons with the Patriots. He recorded 569 total tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 27 sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles, five recoveries, including two returned for touchdowns, 18 pass deflections and one safety.

He was twice selected to the Pro Bowl and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2016. Hightower also won three Super Bowls in New England.

New England hired Hightower as their inside LB coach under HC Jerod Mayo for the 2024 season. This marked his first season as a coach in the NFL.