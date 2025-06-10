Patriots Place OL Wes Schweitzer On Reserve/Retired List

The New England Patriots announced they have placed OL Wes Schweitzer on the reserve/retired list.

Schweitzer, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract with Atlanta and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

He then signed with Washington for three years at $15 million back in 2020. After playing out that deal, he signed a one-year contract with the Jets and remained with the team ahead of the 2024 season. Schweitzer signed a one-year deal with the Patriots this offsesaon.

In 2024, Schweitzer appeared in four games for the Jets.