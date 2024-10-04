Patriots Placing C David Andrews & OT Caedan Wallace On IR

Patriots HC Jerod Mayo announced Friday that they’re placing C David Andrews and rookie OT Caedan Wallace on injured reserve.

Andrews recently decided to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, so this move was expected for him.

As for Wallace, Mayo said there’s a chance he returns this season.

Andrews signed a contract extension with New England back in May that carries through the 2025 season. The deal carries a base value of $12 million over the next two seasons, including $8 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $13 million through incentives.

Andrews, 32, wound up signing a three-year, $1.59 million contract with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia back in 2015. He was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a four-year, $9.615 million contract back in 2017.

He missed the 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs but received medical clearance to return. He made a base salary of $3 million for the 2020 season and agreed to a new deal with the Patriots in 2021. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2024 before signing a new extension.

In 2024, Andrews started all four games at center for the Patriots.