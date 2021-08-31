Patriots Placing CB Stephon Gilmore On PUP List, Will Miss First Six Games

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Patriots placing CB Stephon Gilmore on the Physically Unable To Perform List, which means he will miss at least the first six games of the regular season.

Gilmore is coming off a season-ending quad injury in 2020 and his status with the team has been subject to a lot of speculation over the past few months.

His name has come up in trade rumors, but with the injury, it would going to be difficult for the team to trade if he really wasn’t able to return from the list.

Gilmore has been looking for an extension from the team.

Gilmore, 30, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stands to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021.

In 2020, Gilmore appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and recorded 37 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and three passes defended.