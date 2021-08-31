Patriots Put DT Byron Cowart On PUP

According to Mark Daniels, the Patriots are placing DT Byron Cowart on PUP to start the season.

Cowart will miss at least the first six weeks of the season.

Cowart, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019 out of Maryland. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract.

In 2020, Cowart started 14 games for the Patriots, recording 27 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack.