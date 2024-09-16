Patriots Release OT Tyrone Wheatley From Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots have waived OT Tyrone Wheatley from injured reserve, per the transaction wire.

Wheatley, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2019 after transferring from Michigan. He played tight end in college but converted to offensive line in the NFL. He is the son of former NFL RB and Morgan State HC Tyrone Wheatley Sr.

Wheatley had a tryout with the Bears along with four other players during their minicamp in 2021 before signing on to the team’s practice squad.

Wheatley returned to the Bears on a futures contract in 2022 and later had stints with the Raiders and Browns before being traded to the Patriots last August. He re-signed with New England in March this past offseason.

In 2023, Wheatley was active for two games for the Patriots.