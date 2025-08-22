Patriots Releasing 14 Players

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel announced they have released 14 players as they work down to the 53-man limit, per Doug Kyed.

New England just concluded its preseason and is beginning the process of trimming down their active roster.

Peko, 32, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon State back in 2016. He later signed on with the Broncos but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.

From there, Peko played for several teams including the Bills, Colts, Titans and Raiders. He returned to the Titans and was added to their practice squad after the preseason before joining the active roster.

He caught on with the Lions last May and re-signed with Detroit’s practice squad coming out of the preseason. The Patriots signed him to a contract earlier this month.

In 2023, Peko appeared in 13 games for the Titans and made 10 starts, recording 22 tackles and one pass deflection.

In 2024, Peko appeared in five games for the Lions and recorded two total tackles, including one tackle for loss.