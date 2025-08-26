Patriots Releasing K John Parker Romo

CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports the Patriots are releasing K John Parker Romo.

Zenitz adds rookie K Andy Borregales has won the kicker job, prompting Parker Romo’s release.

Romo, 27, signed with the Saints after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Saints waived Romo before re-signing him a few days later. Unfortunately, Romo only lasted a few days in New Orleans before the team released him again.

He went on to sign with the Lions in the 2023 off-season but was waived before the season started. Romo signed to the Bears practice squad before being released in October and catching on with the Vikings.

Minnesota waived him in December and he caught on with the Patriots’ practice squad. He re-signed with New England on a futures deal this offseason.

In 2024, Romo appeared in four games for the Vikings and made 11 of his 12 field goal attempts and converted on seven of his eight extra-point attempts.