Patriots Releasing OT Chukwuma Okorafor

Field Yates reports that the Patriots are releasing OT Chukwuma Okorafor to give him a head start on finding a new team.
Okorafor intends to play for a new franchise in 2025 after he was placed on the exempt/left squad list in Week 2 of the regular season.
He was benched after just 12 plays during the season opener in Week 1 and later decided to leave the team.
Okorafor, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year $3.4 million rookie contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he agreed to a three-year, $29.25 million deal with Pittsburgh in 2023.
The Steelers elected to cut Okorafor loose in a move that freed up $8,750,000 while creating $3,083,334 in dead money. He then agreed to terms with the Patriots soon after.
In 2024, Okorafor appeared in one game for the Patriots and made one start.
