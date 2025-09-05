Patriots Rule Out CB Christian Gonzalez From Week 1 With Hamstring Injury

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel announced they’ve ruled out CB Christian Gonzalez from Week 1 with a hamstring injury, per Doug Kyed.

The initial expectation was that Gonzalez would be ready for the season opener after suffering his injury near the end of July.

Vrabel expects CB Alex Austin to fill in for Gonzalez, while CB Marcus Jones will also get playing time.

Gonzalez, 23, transferred from Colorado to Oregon following the 2021 season and had a team-leading three interceptions in 2022. He was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection.

The Patriots selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $16,161,365 contract that includes a $8,753,720 signing bonus. There’s also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2027.

In 2024, Gonzalez appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 59 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown, two interceptions, and 11 pass deflections.