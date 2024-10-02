Patriots Signed Two To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots have signed TE Jack Westover and G Jerome Carvin to their practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.
New England’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Matt Landers
- RB Terrell Jennings
- OL Liam Fornadel
- WR Jotham Russell (International)
- TE Mitchell Wilcox
- LB Joe Giles-Harris
- RB Kevin Harris
- DT Trysten Hill
- OL Bryan Hudson
- LB Ochaun Mathis
- T Caleb Jones
- DT Jaquelin Roy
- DB D.J. James
- DB Mark Perry
- OT Jalen McKenzie
- OL Jerome Carvin
- TE Jack Westover
Westover, 25, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Washington following the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he was waived during camp with an injury settlement.
During his five-year college career, Westover recorded 87 catches for 849 yards and six touchdowns in 52 career games.
