Patriots Signed Two To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots have signed TE Jack Westover and G Jerome Carvin to their practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.

New England’s practice squad now includes:

WR Matt Landers RB Terrell Jennings OL Liam Fornadel WR Jotham Russell (International) TE Mitchell Wilcox LB Joe Giles-Harris RB Kevin Harris DT Trysten Hill OL Bryan Hudson LB Ochaun Mathis T Caleb Jones DT Jaquelin Roy DB D.J. James DB Mark Perry OT Jalen McKenzie OL Jerome Carvin TE Jack Westover

Westover, 25, signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Washington following the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he was waived during camp with an injury settlement.

During his five-year college career, Westover recorded 87 catches for 849 yards and six touchdowns in 52 career games.