Patriots Signed WR Alex Erickson To PS

Per the wire, the Patriots have signed WR Alex Erickson to their practice squad on Wednesday.

The following is an updated look at the Pats’ practice squad:

RB Terrell Jennings

WR Jotham Russell (International)

TE Mitchell Wilcox

RB Kevin Harris

T Caleb Jones

DB D.J. James

DB Mark Perry

TE Jack Westover

WR John Jiles

DT Marcus Harris

DB Miles Battle

WR Braylon Sanders

LB Monty Rice

LB Andrew Parker

DE Truman Jones

WR Alex Erickson

Erickson, 32, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $1.62 million contract when he agreed to a two-year contract is worth $4.68 million in 2018.

From there, Erickson signed on with the Texans as a free agent. However, he was released coming out of the preseason and signed on with the Panthers’ practice squad before being promoted in back in September of 2021.

Washington opted to sign Erickson to a one-year contract and he spent time on and off their roster. They re-signed him to a futures contract but later opted to release him.

Erickson joined the Jets but was ultimately released before joining the Chargers in 2023.

In 2023, Erickson appeared in eight games for the Chargers and made three starts. He caught 16 passes for 232 yards and one touchdown.