Patriots Signing C Drake Jackson To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

Doug Kyed reports that the Patriots are signing C Drake Jackson to their practice squad on Tuesday. 

Patriots Helmet

Here’s the Patriots updated practice squad:

  1. DE Tashawn Bower
  2. DB Myles Bryant
  3. C James Ferentz
  4. K Nick Folk
  5. TE Matt LaCosse
  6. DT Bill Murray
  7. WR Tre Nixon
  8. G Alex Redmond
  9. DB D’Angelo Ross
  10. G William Sherman
  11. WR Kristian Wilkerson
  12. QB Garrett Gilbert
  13. TE Ben Mason
  14. LB Jahlani Tavai
  15. DL Daniel Ekuale
  16. C Drake Jackson

Jackson, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Kentucky this past April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Lions.

Detriot waived Jackson in August and was later claimed by the Texans. Houston cut him loose a few weeks later. 

Jackson was a four-year starter at Kentucky and earned an honorable mention for All-American honors last season to go along with a second-team All-SEC selection. 

During his four-year college career, Jackson appeared in 48 games and started 45 at the center position. 

 

