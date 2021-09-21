Patriots Signing C Drake Jackson To Practice Squad

Doug Kyed reports that the Patriots are signing C Drake Jackson to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Here’s the Patriots updated practice squad:

DE Tashawn Bower DB Myles Bryant C James Ferentz K Nick Folk TE Matt LaCosse DT Bill Murray WR Tre Nixon G Alex Redmond DB D’Angelo Ross G William Sherman WR Kristian Wilkerson QB Garrett Gilbert TE Ben Mason LB Jahlani Tavai DL Daniel Ekuale C Drake Jackson

Jackson, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Kentucky this past April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Lions.

Detriot waived Jackson in August and was later claimed by the Texans. Houston cut him loose a few weeks later.

Jackson was a four-year starter at Kentucky and earned an honorable mention for All-American honors last season to go along with a second-team All-SEC selection.

During his four-year college career, Jackson appeared in 48 games and started 45 at the center position.