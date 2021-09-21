Patriots Signing C Drake Jackson To Practice Squad

Doug Kyed reports that the Patriots are signing C Drake Jackson to their practice squad on Tuesday.
Here’s the Patriots updated practice squad:
- DE Tashawn Bower
- DB Myles Bryant
- C James Ferentz
- K Nick Folk
- TE Matt LaCosse
- DT Bill Murray
- WR Tre Nixon
- G Alex Redmond
- DB D’Angelo Ross
- G William Sherman
- WR Kristian Wilkerson
- QB Garrett Gilbert
- TE Ben Mason
- LB Jahlani Tavai
- DL Daniel Ekuale
- C Drake Jackson
Jackson, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Kentucky this past April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Lions.
Detriot waived Jackson in August and was later claimed by the Texans. Houston cut him loose a few weeks later.
Jackson was a four-year starter at Kentucky and earned an honorable mention for All-American honors last season to go along with a second-team All-SEC selection.
During his four-year college career, Jackson appeared in 48 games and started 45 at the center position.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!