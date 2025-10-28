Patriots Signing CB Marcus Jones To Three-Year Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots have agreed to terms on a new three-year contract with CB Marcus Jones.

He adds the deal is worth $36 million in new money, a $12 million per year clip. This contract will keep Jones under team control through the 2028 season.

Jones has been a standout player for the Patriots on both defense and special teams as a punt returner.

Jones, 27, was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Patriots out of Houston. He was in the final year of a four-year, $5.2 million rookie contract.

Jones would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Jones has appeared in all eight games for the Patriots and recorded 36 tackles, two interceptions, a sack and nine pass defenses.