Patriots Signing DT Khyiris Tonga

Ian Rapoport reports that the Patriots are signing DT Khyiris Tonga to a one-year, $2.7 million deal.

Tonga, 28, was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round out of BYU in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,563,647 that also includes an $83,647 signing bonus.

However, the Bears released him coming out of the preseason in his second season. He caught on with the Falcons on the practice squad.

The Vikings later claimed Tonga from the Falcons practice squad in 2022. He played two seasons in Minnesota before signing with Arizona on a one-year deal ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2024, Tonga started in one of his 13 games for the Cardinals, recording 22 tackles.