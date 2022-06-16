Patriots Signing Fourth-Round RB Pierre Strong

The New England Patriots have signed fourth-round RB Pierre Strong, according to Field Yates.

The Patriots have just three remaining unsigned draft picks in their 2022 class.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Cole Strange OG 2 Tyquan Thornton WR 3 Marcus Jones CB Signed 4 Jack Jones DB Signed 4 Pierre Strong Jr. RB Signed 4 Bailey Zappe QB 6 Kevin Harris RB Signed 6 Sam Roberts DE Signed 6 Chasen Hines OG Signed 7 Andrew Stueber OG Signed

Strong, 23, was a two-time First Team All-American, Second Team All-American, and Third Team All-American during his five years at South Dakota State. He was redshirted during his freshman season back in 2017.

He was drafted by the Patriots with the No. 127 pick in the fourth round and is projected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth $4,373,433 that includes a signing bonus of $713,433.

During his four-year college career, Strong appeared in 48 games and made 34 starts. He rushed 631 times for 4,527 yards (7.2 YPC) and 40 touchdowns. He also caught 62 passes for 518 yards (9.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.