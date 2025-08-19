Patriots Tried Out DT Philip Blidi & RB Micah Bernard

Per the wire, the Patriots tried out DT Philip Blidi and RB Micah Bernard on Tuesday. Blidi was released by the Titans on Monday.

Blidi, 23, played for three seasons at Texas Tech and one season at Indiana before spending his final season of college football at Auburn.

He went undrafted in 2025 and caught on with the Titans soon after; however, he was released after not playing in the team’s second preseason game.

During his college career, Blidi appeared in 59 games and recorded 91 tackles, three and a half sacks, and a fumble recovery.