Patriots Tried Out QB Joshua Dobbs

The New England Patriots brought in free agent QB Joshua Dobbs for a tryout on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Dobbs, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He was in the third year of his rookie contract when Pittsburgh traded him to the Jaguars in change for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville elected to waive Dobbs back in September of last year and was quickly claimed by the Steelers. He returned to the Steelers on a one-year deal last year.

For his career, Dobbs has appeared in six games for the Steelers and recorded 10 completions on 17 pass attempts (58.8 percent) for 45 yards, no touchdowns, and one interceptions, to go along with six rushing attempts for 31 yards (5.2 YPC).