Patriots Tried Out Seven Players

The New England Patriots hosted seven players for a workout on Monday, per the transaction wire.

The full list of players includes:

RB Rushawn Baker DB Jalen Kimber WR Eli Pancol DB Joshua Pickett WR Roc Taylor RB Jonathan Ward RB Jordan Waters

Taylor, 22, spent four seasons at Memphis and made 26 starts. He earned First Team All-AAC honors in 2024 and Second Team All-AAC honors in 2023.

He signed on with the Steelers after going undrafted in the 2025 draft, but was waived back in August.

In his college career, Taylor appeared in 44 games and caught 163 passes for 2,375 yards and seven touchdowns.