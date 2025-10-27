Patriots Tried Out Seven Players

The New England Patriots hosted seven players for a workout on Monday, per the transaction wire.
The full list of players includes:
- RB Rushawn Baker
- DB Jalen Kimber
- WR Eli Pancol
- DB Joshua Pickett
- WR Roc Taylor
- RB Jonathan Ward
- RB Jordan Waters
Taylor, 22, spent four seasons at Memphis and made 26 starts. He earned First Team All-AAC honors in 2024 and Second Team All-AAC honors in 2023.
He signed on with the Steelers after going undrafted in the 2025 draft, but was waived back in August.
In his college career, Taylor appeared in 44 games and caught 163 passes for 2,375 yards and seven touchdowns.
