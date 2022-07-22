Patriots Waive DL Byron Cowart

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New England Patriots officially waived DL Byron Cowart on Friday, according to Field Yates.

<a rel=

Cowart missed the 2022 season after being placed on the PUP list coming out of the preseason. 

Cowart, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019 out of Maryland. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract.

In 2020, Cowart started 14 games for the Patriots, recording 27 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one sack.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply