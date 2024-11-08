Patriots Waive LB Raekwon McMillan

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New England Patriots officially waived LB Raekwon McMillan on Friday to make room for DE Yannick Ngakoue, who was claimed off waivers from the Ravens.

Raekwon McMillan

McMillan, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He was traded to the Raiders in 2020 as part of a pick swap. 

McMillan played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $4,697,532, which included a signing bonus of $1,556,388 and made a base salary of $1.10 million for the 2020 season.

McMillan then signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in 2021 and followed that up with a one-year extension in September despite tearing his ACL. He returned on another one-year deal for the 2023 season before signing a one-year extension last year. 

In 2024, Raekwon McMillan has appeared in nine games for the Patriots and made four starts, recording 45 tackles and a pass defense.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply