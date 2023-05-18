Patriots Waive OT Yodny Cajuste

The New England Patriots have placed OT Yodny Cajuste on waivers Thursday, according to Field Yates.

This is an interesting move, considering that the Patriots used a restricted tender on Cajuste a few months ago.

In total, the move will clear $2.743 million of cap space for the Patriots.

Cajuste, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019 out of West Virginia. He signed a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract. However, he was placed on the non-football injury list with a quad issue and missed the entire season in 2019.

Cajuste was cut and placed on the practice squad in 2022 before later returning to the active roster.

In 2022, Cajuste appeared in 10 games for the Patriots, making three starts.