Patriots Worked Out Five Players

The New England Patriots worked out five free agents on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of tryouts includes:

WR Derrick Dillon WR Terry Goodwin WR Andrew Jamiel TE La’Michael Pettway TE Cinque Sweeting

Dillon, 26, wound up going undrafted out of LSU back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants, but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Giants re-signed Dillon to their practice squad and he was on and off of the unit. He returned to New York last year on a futures contract before being waived during the preseason.

During his college career at LSU, Dillon caught 51 passes for 634 yards receiving and four touchdowns over the course of 31 games.