Patriots Worked Out Four Players

According to Doug Kyed, the Patriots brought in four special teams players for workouts on Thursday including K Brett Maher.

The full list of players includes:

K Brett Maher K Riley Patterson LS Turner Bernard LS Ryan Langan

Maher, 31, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent of Nebraska back in 2013. He lasted just a few months in New York before he waived and later signed by the Cowboys during the preseason.

From there, Maher spent three years in the CFL before signing a one-year deal with the Browns in 2017. He later had a brief stint with the Browns before signing on with the Cowboys during the 2018 offseason.

Maher later played for the Jets, Washington and Texans before joining the Cardinals late last season. Arizona brought him back on a futures contract this past January but waived him in March. He caught on with the Saints in August but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2019, Maher appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and made 20-30 field goal attempts (66.7 percent) as well as all 36 of his extra point attempts.