Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Signs RFA Tender

According to Adam Schefter, Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers has signed his restricted free agent tender.
Schefter adds Meyers’ agents are having continued discussions with New England regarding a long-term deal.
New England placed the second-round tender on Meyers which is worth just under $4 million for the 2022 season.
Meyers, 25, went undrafted in 2019 out of North Carolina State but eventually signed with the Patriots and made the 53-man roster as a rookie, plus each of the two years since.
The Patriots tendered Meyers as a restricted free agent in 2022 at the second-round level.
In 2021, Meyers had 83 receptions for 866 yards (10.4 YPC) and two touchdowns. He also had one carry for nine yards.
