Patriots WR Ja’Lynn Polk To Miss 2025 Season

According to Jordan Schultz, Patriots WR Ja’Lynn Polk will miss the upcoming season due to a shoulder injury that requires surgery.

Polk has been out of practice dealing with the injury for a while and Schultz says he saw multiple specialists.

A second-round pick just last year, Polk was already on the bubble and had been losing ground to other players due to the missed time. Expect him to land on injured reserve and have a chance to compete for a roster spot in 2026.

Polk, 23, was a three-year starter at Washington after he transferred from Texas Tech following his freshman season. The Patriots selected him with the No. 37 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Polk is in the second year of a four-year, $9,694,744 contract that includes a $3,870,724 signing bonus.

In 2024, Polk appeared in 15 games and caught 12 passes on 33 targets for 87 yards and two touchdowns.