Patriots WR Nelson Agholor Drawing Trade Interest

According to Jordan Schultz, teams are reaching out to the Patriots to inquire about a potential trade for WR Nelson Agholor.

Agholor, 29, is a former first-round pick out of USC by the Eagles in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $ 9.377 million rookie contract when the Eagles elected to pick up his fifth-year option which cost them $9,387,000 for the 2019 season.

The Raiders signed Agholor to a one-year contract in 2020. He signed on with the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 to a two-year, 22 million deal and is set to make $9,000,000 in the final year of his deal this season.

In 2022, Agholor had appeared in six games for the Patriots and recorded 14 receptions for 225 yards (16.1 YPC) and one touchdown.