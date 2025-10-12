Penn State Fired HC James Franklin

Pete Thamel reports that the Penn State Nittany Lions have fired HC James Franklin after yesterday’s one-point loss to Northwestern.

The team had also lost to Oregon and UCLA earlier in the season, and suffered a brutal blow when QB Drew Allar was lost for the season due to an ankle injury yesterday.

Franklin had come up at times as a potential NFL head coaching candidate, but he ultimately remained at Penn State.

The Nittany Lions began the season with high expectations that have unfortunately sunk due to the losses, including those of the head coach and quarterback. Ian Rapoport mentions that Franklin has a $50 million buyout from the university.

Penn State announced that associate HC Terry Smith will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Franklin, 53, began his coaching career as a WR coach at Kutztown University in 1995.

In 2011, Franklin was hired as the head coach at Vanderbilt University and remained in the position until 2014, when he was hired by Penn State.

Franklin had a coaching record of 104 wins and 45 losses at PSU, combining with his Vanderbilt record for a 128-60 career head coaching record.

