Pernell McPhee Hoping To Re-Sign With Ravens

Ravens OLB Pernell McPhee, who is in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, says his plan is to be back in Baltimore for the 2021 season.

“Of course, the plan is to come back to Baltimore and continue to play some ball, help win a championship and build a dynasty,” McPhee said, via Clifton Brown BaltimoreRavens.com. “That’s the goal. Myself and my agent haven’t really talked about it yet. I’ve been chilling, taking care of my body. I’ll think about things, but my thought is really just on coming back.”

The Ravens have a staggering five outside linebackers in position to be free agents this offseason.

“I’m hoping the Ravens can retain all of them, but free agency can get crazy, unpredictable,” McPhee said. “But one thing you have to understand. When you’re playing with guys who have been in the organization and who understand your system, it makes a difference. You want to keep those guys, because they know how to play like a Raven. I always think it’s important to keep core guys – like Judon. He was around Sizz (Terrell Suggs), he was around me last year. He knows the Ravens’ ways. You need to keep some of those in-house guys, those in-house dogs.”

McPhee, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. He spent four years in Baltimore before signing a five-year, $38.75 million contract that included $15.5 million guaranteed back in 2015.

The Bears released McPhee and he later signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with Washington for the 2018 season. McPhee returned to the Ravens each of the past two years on one-year contracts.

In 2020, McPhee appeared in 15 games for the Ravens and recorded 34 tackles, three sacks and a pass defense.