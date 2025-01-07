Pete Carroll Name To Watch For Raiders Coaching Vacancy?

Vincent Bonsignore tweeted that former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll is a name to keep in mind for the Raiders’ coaching vacancy.

The team just fired HC Antonio Pierce after one season. Raiders owner Mark Davis will be hiring yet another head coach and he could be looking for a more established name.

Josina Anderson reports there are two candidates in particular who have piqued Davis’ interest behind the scenes. Anderson says the availability and interest of those two was a factor in the delay in firing Pierce, who gave his season-ending press conference on Monday.

Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel is another name that’s frequently been connected to the Raiders given his relationship with minority owner Tom Brady and Brady’s expected influence in the direction of the Raiders going forward.

As for Carroll, he expressed interest in the Bears’ coaching vacancy but so far that interest does not seem to have been reciprocated.

Carroll, 73, was hired as the Seahawks head coach back in 2010 and was in the role for 12 years. He was previously the head coach at USC and had a stint in the NFL as the head coach of the Jets and Patriots in the late 1990s.

Since taking the job in Seattle, Carroll led the team to a record of 227-137-1 in 14 seasons to go along with 10 playoff appearances, two trips to the Super Bowl and a championship in 2013.

Seattle and Carroll mutually agreed he would step down as head coach after the 2023 season and he remained in a consulting role.

We’ll have more on the Raiders coaching vacancy and Carroll as the news is available.