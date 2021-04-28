Pete Carroll On Russell Wilson: ‘We Plan On Him Being Here For A Good While”

On Wednesday, Seahawks HC Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider met with reporters and discussed the situation with QB Russell Wilson, who expressed his frustrations with the team earlier this offseason.

Carroll specifically said that they plan on Wilson remaining in Seattle for “a good while.”

“Russ has been around for a good while and we’ve got a long contract with him. And when all of the conversation went about trades and all that, I knew what the truth is. We’re not trading Russell. … We plan on him being here for a good, good while,” Carroll said, per Curtis Crabtree.

According to Carroll, while it appeared as though there was an issue to be dealt with, it “really wasn’t a problem.”

“It looked like there was a problem but there really wasn’t a problem. …. there was a media problem,” Carroll said, per Bob Condotta.

Carroll also mentioned that they talked “extensively” throughout the offseason and were able to work through any concerns either side may have had.

“We have had as many conversations as we ever had. We’ve talked extensively throughout the offseason,” Carroll said, per John Boyle. “We worked our way through whatever was at hand at the time.”

Regarding Wilson’s comments this offseason, Carroll said he believes it was a “pretty normal reaction.”

“We all are. When we don’t win the last game of the year… It was hard. I think that’s a pretty normal reaction to be frustrated,” Carroll said, per Boyle.

“Right now he is as jacked up as he’s ever been. … He’s doing a great job and so things are said, things are said and sometimes you have to deal with stuff and that’s that’s how we take care of our business and then we’re in a fantastic place right now,” Carroll added, per Crabtree.

Schneider confirmed that there were a number of teams that called about Wilson after his “media blitz.” However, Schneider added that he “never actively negotiated with anybody.”

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Wilson appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Wilson and the Seahawks as the news is available.