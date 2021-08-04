Philip Rivers Admits NFL Return Is ‘Long Shot,’ But Plans To Stay Ready Just In Case

Veteran QB Philip Rivers recently told Sam Farmer of the LA Times that he hasn’t closed the door on a potential midseason return to the NFL if there’s a team in need of a quarterback.

Rivers clarified his comments to Chris Mortensen, explain that he plans to finish coaching his first season at St. Michael High School (Fairhope, AL) before he would consider any opportunity to play again in NFL this year.

“It’s a long shot at best. But gonna be ready just in case…will not even consider until our season is over no matter what. And like I said, somebody has to want ya,” Rivers told Mortensen.

According to Mortensen, those who know Rivers agree that he would consider only a playoff-contending team that has lost its starter for the season.

Rivers’ high school team will be playing at least until the end of October, but that could be extended by a few weeks if they make the playoffs.

Rivers announced his retirement after the 2020 season and has been coaching high school football this summer.

Every year there are injuries to quarterbacks and Rivers played well enough last year that it would not be surprising to see a team reach out to him.

Rivers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2004. He was later traded to the Chargers in return for Eli Manning.

Rivers played out the final year of his five-year, $99 million contract that included $65 million guaranteed and was allowed to leave in free agency after 16 years with the Chargers. The Colts signed him to a one-year contract for 2020 and he was set to be an unrestricted free agent again in 2021.

Over the course of his career, Rivers appeared in 244 games and completed 64.9 of his passes for 63,440 yards, 421 touchdowns and 209 interceptions. He also rushed for 601 yards and three touchdowns in 17 years. He was selected to eight Pro Bowls.

We’ll have more regarding Rivers as the news is available.