POLL: Which Team Is The Better Landing Spot For An Incoming QB?

Lots of teams are going to be evaluating their quarterback position this offseason and trying to find a starter they have confidence in.

But as events around the league have shown, the evaluation can cut two ways with quarterbacks casting a critical eye on their own organizations and assessing if they’re being put in the best position possible to win.

There’s also the case of teams like the Patriots and Washington Football Team who might need to pitch a free-agent quarterback on why their organization is the best option.

The two organizations have been on polar ends of the spectrum the past two decades, with Washington among the league’s worst-run teams and the Patriots obviously the greatest dynasty in NFL history. But each team finished 7-9 in 2020.

Which one is the best landing spot for someone like Cam Newton, Ryan Fitzpatrick or even Marcus Mariota this offseason?