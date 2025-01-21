Potential Jets OC Candidates If They Hire Aaron Glenn

Update:

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic also named Saints OC Klint Kubiak as a candidate to work under Glenn. Kubiak was up for Cleveland’s OC opening and is in the mix for Seattle’s OC job.

Connor Hughes of SNY reports Lions DC Aaron Glenn has spoken to Rams TE coach Nick Caley and Raiders interim OC Scott Turner about being his OC if he gets the Jets HC job.

Hughes adds that Caley will “have options, including staying with Rams,” while Turner has been linked to Bill Belichick at UNC.

Caley, 41, began his coaching career at John Carroll as a student assistant in 2005. He worked for several colleges before the Patriots hired him as an offensive assistant in 2015.

Caley was promoted to tight ends coach in 2017 and held the position until 2023 when he left for the same job with the Rams.

Turner, 42, is the son of veteran coach Norv Turner. He began his NFL career as a graduate assistant at Oregon State back in 2005. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Panthers in 2011 as an offensive quality control coach.

From there, Turner had stints with the Browns and Vikings before he was eventually hired as the Panthers QB coach in 2018. Carolina then promoted him to offensive coordinator/QBs coach.

Turner left along with HC Ron Rivera to join Washington in 2020 and signed an extension heading into the 2022 season. However, he was let go after the season. The Raiders hired him as their passing game coordinator in 2023.

In 2022, the Commanders were No. 20 in total yards, No. 24 in points scored, No. 12 in rushing yards and No. 21 in passing yards.

Kubiak, 37, played four years of college football at Colorado State before entering the coaching ranks in 2010 at Texas A&M as a quality control coach. He joined the Vikings in 2013 as an assistant WR coach, spent a year at Kansas as its WR coach, and joined the Broncos in 2016 as an offensive assistant.

Kubiak joined his father, Gary Kubiak, with the Vikings in 2019 as Minnesota’s QB coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021. He was not retained when the team fired HC Mike Zimmer and returned to the Broncos as their QB coach.

From there, the 49ers hired Kubiak last offseason as their passing game coordinator. He joined the Saints as their offensive coordinator last February.

In 2024, the Saints’ offense ranked No. 21 in yards, No. 24 in points scored, No. 14 in rushing yards and No. 23 in passing yards.