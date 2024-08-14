Raiders Activate G Jackson Powers-Johnson From PUP List

The Las Vegas Raiders have activated rookie G Jackson Powers-Johnson from the PUP list on Wednesday, per Tashan Reed.

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce said that Powers-Johnson probably won’t start Week 1 and they’ll bring him along slowly after missing time with a concussion.

Powers-Johnson, 21, was a one-year starter at Oregon and earned Unanimous All-American honors in 2023, along with a first-team All-Pac12 selection. He won the Rimington Award for being the best center in college football.

The Raiders selected him with the No. 44 pick in the second round of the 2024 draft.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Broncos OL Quinn Meinerz.

During his college career, Powers-Johnson appeared in 36 games and made 17 starts including 13 at center.