Raiders Activate RB Jalen Richard From COVID-19 list, Release RB Darius Jackson

The Las Vegas Raiders officially activated RB Jalen Richard from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, placed LB James Onwualu on the retired list and released RB Darius Jackson on Monday.

Richard, 27, signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss back in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1,620,000 contract through 2018.

The Raiders tendered him a contract as a restricted free agent in 2019 and re-signed him to a two-year, $7 million contract in February of last year. He’s entering the final year of his contract.

In 2020, Richard appeared in 13 games and recorded 22 rushing attempts for 123 yards (5.6 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 19 receptions for 138 yards (7.3 YPC) and no touchdowns and one lost fumble. He also recorded 240 yards as Las Vegas’ kickoff return specialist.