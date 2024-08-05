Raiders Activate WR Jalen Guyton From PUP List

The Las Vegas Raiders officially activated WR Jalen Guyton from the PUP list on Monday.

Guyton, 26, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2019. He later signed on with the Cowboys but lasted just a few months in Dallas before he was waived and signed to the Chargers practice squad.

He re-signed with Los Angeles as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022. Guyton returned to the Chargers on a one-year $1.2 million deal last year and was signed by the Raiders this offseason.

In 2023, Jaylon Guyton appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and caught 10 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown.