Raiders Among Interested Teams In D.K. Metcalf Trade

Brady Henderson of ESPN reports that the Raiders are among the interested teams in trading for Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf.

The Raiders have obvious ties to Metcalf with Pete Carroll now in place as their head coach.

Seahawks GM John Schneider said in an interview on Thursday that they’ve spoken with a “ton of teams” regarding Metcalf since he made his trade request.

“Everything is in a very cordial, professional place,” Schneider said. “Obviously DK has requested a trade, and we are entertaining that. We are talking to a ton of teams, taking offers, seeing what that looks like.”

Even so, Schenider didn’t rule out the possibility of keeping Metcalf in place.

“The thing to understand here is that our responsibility to [owner] Jody Allen, the 12s, first and foremost is doing what’s absolutely best for the organization, A, and then B, what’s best for the player,” Schneider said. “Hopefully both those things merge and it’s an ideal situation. Sometimes that happens, sometimes it doesn’t. Hopefully in this situation it does, and that would be great.

“But worst-case scenario, we have an amazing, explosive, powerful athlete playing receiver for us again in 2025. So we’ll see where this goes.”

Seattle is reportedly seeking a first- and third-round pick for Metcalf, so the asking price is quite high.

Metcalf, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. Seattle traded up to select him and exchanged the No. 77 and No. 118 picks for him.

He signed a four-year, $4,586,054 rookie contract, including a $1,355,312 signing bonus with the Seahawks, and was set to earn a base salary of $3,986,000 in 2022 when he signed a three-year, $72 million extension.

Metcalf was due base salaries of $13 million and $18 million in the final two years of the deal when he restructured his contract in 2024. He’s set to make a base salary of $18 million in 2024 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Metcalf appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and caught 66 passes on 108 targets for 992 yards (15.0 YPC) and five touchdowns.

We will have more on Metcalf as it becomes available.