Raiders Announce They Signed TE Ian Thomas

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed TE Ian Thomas to a contract.

Thomas has built a reputation as primarily a blocking tight end and will add some depth for the Raiders there.

Thomas, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2018 out of Indiana. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million contract and signed a three-year, $17 million deal in 2021.

He was set to have a $6 million cap hit on a $3.65 million salary for 2024 until Carolina restructured his contract last March. He played out the final year of his deal.

In 2024, Thomas appeared in five games for the Panthers and caught three passes on six targets for seven yards and no touchdowns.