Raiders Announce Three Roster Moves

The Raiders announced on Saturday that they are placing DE Malcolm Koonce on injured reserve and signing DE Charles Snowden to the active roster.

The team is also promoting CB Sam Webb to the active roster from their practice squad.

Webb, 26, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western and wound up making Las Vegas’ active roster. He was among the Raiders’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

He had a brief stint with the Panthers before re-joining the Raiders practice squad.

In 2022, Webb appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 36 tackles, one forced fumble, and three pass defenses.

In 2023, Webb appeared in one game for the Raiders and did not record any statistics.