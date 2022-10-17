Raiders Announce Three Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they’ve placed CB Nate Hobbs on injured reserve and signed CB Tevaughn Campbell to their practice squad.

The Raiders also released CB Bryce Cosby from the unit.

Here’s the Raiders updated practice squad:

Hobbs, 23, was selected in the fifth round of last year’s draft by the Raiders. He signed a four-year, $3,783,052 contract with the Raiders that included a $303,052 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hobbs has appeared in five games for the Raiders and recorded 36 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and two pass defenses.