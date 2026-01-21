Raiders Believed To Want Offensive Coach To Fill HC Vacancy

According to Jordan Schultz, his league sources believe the Raiders will hone in on a coach with an offensive background to fill their head coaching vacancy.

Schultz explains the Raiders want to create the best possible environment for the likely No. 1 pick, Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza. The Raiders also have more pieces to build around on that side of the ball with TE Brock Bowers and RB Ashton Jeanty.

The two names that come up the most often for Schultz are Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak and Broncos QB coach Davis Webb.

Schultz points out that Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has called a lot of Seahawks games this year and will call this weekend’s NFC Championship between them and the Rams. That’s given him a chance to talk to Kubiak and see his work up close.

Webb is also viewed as an ascending coach with a strong background on offense.

Here’s where the Raiders’ coaching search stands so far:

Finalists:

Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Chargers)

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Dolphins)

Candidates:

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb (Requested)

(Requested) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams OC Mike LaFleur (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores

Kubiak, 38, played four years of college football at Colorado State before entering the coaching ranks in 2010 at Texas A&M as a quality control coach. He joined the Vikings in 2013 as an assistant WR coach, spent a year at Kansas as its WR coach, and joined the Broncos in 2016 as an offensive assistant.

Kubiak joined his father, Gary Kubiak, with the Vikings in 2019 as Minnesota’s QB coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021. He was not retained when the team fired HC Mike Zimmer and returned to the Broncos as their QB coach.

From there, the 49ers hired Kubiak last offseason as their passing game coordinator. He joined the Saints as their offensive coordinator in February 2024 and was hired as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator for the 2025 season.

In 2025, the Seahawks’ offense ranked No. 8 in yards, No. 3 in points scored, No. 10 in rushing yards and No. 8 in passing yards.

Webb, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2017 out of Cal. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.61 million contract when the Giants waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Jets later signed Webb to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster. He caught on with the Bills as a backup and made his first appearance with the team during the 2021 season.

From there, he signed on with the Giants for the 2022 season but was later added to their practice squad. The Broncos hired Webb as their new quarterbacks coach in 2024.

For his career, Webb appeared in two games for the Bills and Giants, completing 23 of 40 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Raiders’ coaching search as the news is available.