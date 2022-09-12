Raiders Claim DB Javelin Guidry Off Waivers From Cardinals

The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed DB Javelin Guidry off of waivers from the Cardinals on Monday, according to his agent.

LETS GO @Jav__K congratulations on being claimed by @Raiders — David Canter (@davidcanter) September 12, 2022

Guidry, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Utah back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jets before being waived coming out of the preseason last year.

The Cardinals later claimed Guidry off waivers before cutting him loose last week.

In 2021, appeared in all 17 games for the Jets and recorded 46 tackles and three pass defenses.