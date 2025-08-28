Raiders Claiming S Tristin McCollum From Eagles

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Raiders are claiming S Tristin McCollum off waivers from the Eagles.

McCollum, 26, went undrafted out of Sam Houston State in 2022 and caught on with the Texans.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was added back to their practice squad in September of 2022.

Following his stint with the Texans, McCollum signed a futures deal with their Eagles and spent most of the season on the practice squad. He then signed a futures deal with the Eagles again this offseason but was waived after initial roster cuts.

In 2024, McCollum appeared in 14 games for the Eagles and recorded 33 total tackles and two passes defended