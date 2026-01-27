Raiders Complete Second HC Interview With Former Giants HC Brian Daboll

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Raiders have completed a second HC interview with former Giants HC Brian Daboll.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Raiders’ HC vacancy from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Finalists:

Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Chargers)

(Chargers) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Ravens)

Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Dolphins)

Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Giants HC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

Candidates:

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb (Requested)

(Requested) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams OC Mike LaFleur (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores

Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

Daboll, 50, started his NFL coaching career as a defensive assistant with the Patriots in 2000. He remained with New England until 2006 and spent the last few seasons as the receivers coach.

Daboll joined the Jets from 2007-2008 as their QBs coach before having short stints as offensive coordinator with Cleveland, Miami, and Kansas City. He rejoined the Patriots in 2013 as the TE coach until 2016 and spent a season at Alabama before becoming the Bills’ offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2021.

Daboll then got his first head coaching job with the Giants in 2022 and was named Coach of the Year after his first season.

In his head coaching career, Daboll has a record of 20-40-1 (.336 percent), which includes one playoff appearance and a playoff win.

We will have more on Daboll and the Raiders as it becomes available.